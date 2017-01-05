Officials say no injuries after train cars overturn near Buhl

Officials say that there are no injuries and no need for hazmat crews after some train cars overturned near Buhl in Tuscaloosa County.
The sheriff's office says seven cars overturned at Pate Road/Highway 140.
We have a crew on scene gathering more details so please check back for updates.
