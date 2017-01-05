Officials say no injuries after train cars overturn near Buhl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Officials say no injuries after train cars overturn near Buhl

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Officials say that there are no injuries and no need for hazmat crews after some train cars overturned near Buhl in Tuscaloosa County.

The sheriff's office says seven cars overturned at Pate Road/Highway 140.

