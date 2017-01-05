Etowah County Sheriff's Office says drug enforcement unit agent is in stable condition after wreck

An off-duty agent with the Etowah County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit is expected to be OK after being involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler.

The sheriff's office says Master Sgt. Jamie Grant was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after the wreck at Highway 431 and Highway 77. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

Troopers are investigating the wreck.

