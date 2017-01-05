First Alert Weather Day for Friday: Winter weather threat increases

We're closely monitoring the weather and developing winter storm situation tonight. It is likely we will see some forms of winter weather during the overnight.

At this point, we're seeing road temperatures above freezing so travel impacts are not expected early on. We could see some light snowfall setup up near the Highway 278 corridor with the possibility of some sleet developing south of I-20 as moisture increases from the south.

I think early on sleet and possibly some freezing rain will be the greatest impact. We can expect sleet to actually intensify through the morning hours.

School delays and closings

For areas north of I-20, there could be some significant periods with little to no precipitation. As temperatures hover just above freezing through the day on Friday, it is likely we could see some slick spots develop on elevated surfaces.

Sleet will likely mean the main form of wintry weather from 4 a.m. through early afternoon. The snow potential develops during the late afternoon and through the evening hours. Snowfall amounts will range from trace to over two inches. We could see some localized amounts in higher elevations of East Alabama around three inches.

A good dose of Arctic air will move into the area Friday night. This is most likely the best time for "black ice" to form. Expect overnight lows in the lower 20s.

The good news is temperatures will warm above freezing on Saturday with highs around 36. This means any travel issues should be short-lived. Keep up with any changes in the forecast with our WBRC First Alert weather app.

