UAB simulator shows just how dangerous it is driving on icy roads

With snow possibly impacting parts of Alabama Friday and Saturday, that means our roadways could become very dangerous.

WBRC is on your side showing you how dangerous conditions can be by driving in a simulator.

UAB uses the simulator to research dangers of drunk driving. They changed the settings to icy and snowy roads so I could show what it is like to drive in these conditions.

Dr. Despina Stavrinos is an Asst. Professor of Psychology and does a lot of research in this area.

"The driving simulator is high customizable so just with computer, programming we can adjust certain factors in the driving environments. We duplicated snow and ice just as drivers in Birmingham might experience tomorrow to make it more realistic and to see how you were able to handle this weather condition," Stavrinos said.

We drove the simulator in those icy conditions and car was sliding all over the road just by drive 10 mph.

Anytime we drove faster than 30 mph, the vehicle slid off the road. But even when we managed to stay on the road, we had little control if we drove over 20.

Making turns was difficult.

"You were trying to go around the curb or maintain the center of the lane and you were unable to do so because of the road condition," Stavrinos explained.

So, if you absolutely have to get out in these conditions make sure to drive slow. AAA Alabama gives tips on how to stay safe while driving in winter weather and here are a few:

The roads have very little traction so accelerate and decelerate lightly.

Avoid stopping because it can cause you to lose control.

If you have to use your brakes just tap the pedal multiple times instead of holding it down.

