Birmingham firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Wylam

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service has put out a house fire on 10th Avenue Wylam and Erie Street.

Officials say though the house is technically vacant, there were people inside trying to stay warm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no reported injuries.

