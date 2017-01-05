Officials investigating sewage dumping in Randolph Co.

According to a Randolph County Sheriff's incident report, two employees with American Plumbing and Septic Serivce told a deputy last Tuesday that they dumped the waste off County Road 620 on County Road 673 because they were on their way to a job in Georgia and did not want to drive all the way back to their dump site in Heflin before heading to the job.

Residents complained about the smell of raw sewage, leading to an investigation. Deputies say they caught up with the truck after it broke down on a nearby roadway.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office, ADEM, Alabama Onsite Wastewater Board, the Alabama Department of Conservation's Game & Fish and Freshwater Fisheries, the Alabama Department of Public Health and other agencies are investigating.

They say an estimated 1,500 gallons of raw sewage was dumped.

Meanwhile, WBRC made contact with the owner of American Plumbing and Septic Service. Josh Pesnell said his employees told him their truck had a valve malfunction which lead to the leaking of only 400 to 500 gallons of sewage.

He said the company brought in equipment to remove contaminated soil. Pesnell said the truck broke down after a GPS failed and took the employees on a dirt road where an axel was twisted.

Pesnell released a statement saying the following:

Upon hearing of the incident that occurred, American Plumbing was very upset. This is why we were so proactive in cleaning up the mess. Whether it being intentional or accidental, the most important thing was the well-being of the community and the wildlife in the area. These employees have been reprimanded and suspended until further notice as the investigation continues. God Bless.

