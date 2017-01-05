Birmingham listed in NYT's '52 Places to Go in 2017'

Birmingham has once again drawn the attention of The New York Times, which has listed the Magic City on its Top 52 places to travel in 2017.

Specifically, the Avondale area has wooed these out-of-towners, who give shouts outs to Avondale Brewing, Rowe's Service Station, Saw's Soul Kitchen and Saturn.

This latest listing underscores Birmingham's growing fame. In the last year, travel website Lonely Planet dubbed it "the South's newest rising star" and restaurant OvenBird earned big praise in The New York Times, underlining Zagat's claim that Birmingham is a food destination.

The state tourism office said in August 2016 that hotel bookings for Birmingham were already pacing ahead of 2015, during which 4.4 million overnight visitors spending $1.7 billion.

