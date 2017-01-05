Bentley says no special election to replace Sessions

Governor Robert Bentley says he has decided against holding a special election to fill the remainder of U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions' term, in part to save money.

Sessions has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Attorney General. His term is up in 2018 and Bentley said he hopes waiting will guarantee a better voter turnout as well as save the state the funds of holding a special election, according to the Associated Press.

Bentley has been interviewing temporary replacements for Sessions and said he could make a decision by the end of the week. However, he indicated he may not publicly announce his pick until after Sessions is confirmed and formally resigns his Senate seat.

Twenty people have been interviewed for the position, including several state lawmakers, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange and U.S. Representative Gary Palmer.

The replacement selected by Bentley will serve until 2018. Strange has already said he intends to run for Sessions' seat in the 2018 election.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.