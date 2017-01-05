Frigid weather could take a huge toll on your body

One thing is for certain Friday into Saturday: frigid temperatures will slam many parts of central Alabama.

As we prepare for the winter storm, we are looking into the dangers of being outside too long in the freezing temperatures.

“Hypothermia can set in pretty quickly,” Rusty Lowe with the Hoover Fire Department said.

How quickly? A thermal imaging camera can show how quickly heat leaves the body. Firefighters normally use the cameras to find people in search and rescue missions.

We stood outside for about five minutes in freezing temperatures and you could see our fingers turned a dark, blue color. That is an indication of heating quickly exiting the body.

The longer you are out in the cold, the more you run the risk of something potentially serious happening.

First responders say if you don't have to be out in the cold, stay inside. If you do, make sure to layer up.

"Keep the core of parts of your bodies warm, your chest, in that area, especially your head. The body loses a lot of heat through the head and through fast breathing,” Lowe said.

However, Lowe says if you put on too many clothes that could defeat the purpose of staying warm.

"I really find myself having a tough time telling people not to put on too many clothes during weather like this. But if you are going to be outside and exert yourself and your body starts to sweat, you've got that sweat there that can freeze and can actually have a reverse effect and accelerate the hypothermia. So be careful how you dress,” Lowe said.

A few years ago, a lot of people were stuck in their cars after a winter storm in our area. If that happens this time, make sure you have emergency supplies on standby.

