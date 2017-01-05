New proposed Hoover budget doubles amount given to schools

Hoover schools' superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy said she was giving the city council and mayor a standing ovation.

"Today you've demonstrated being an advocate for our children and I'm most grateful," she told the council.

The moment came Thursday morning during the city's budget hearings. That's when it was announced that school funding would double to $5 million a year under the proposal for the 2017 fiscal year.

"Anytime you can double your revenue I think you have to have a smile on your face. It's about our children," said Murphy.

The city will also continue to pick up the tab for school resource officers.

"Certainly we want to do more but we did what we can do safely and continue to maintain other parts of the city that is important as well such as public safety," said Mayor Frank Brocato. "We feel very comfortable we can do this."

"I think you'll see full support of the council to do that. Now, how to balance all the other needs that we'll be hearing about to today and tomorrow will be difficult, but certainly, the council is poised to consider all those needs," said finance committee chairman John Lyda.

As for how the increase in funds will impact the school system's overall financial picture, Murphy says it will help but they still have to be good stewards of taxpayer money.

"It's not a remedy. It's not a solution. It's not a final fix. We'll continue to be thoughtful about our own budget," said Murphy.

The proposed budget could be voted on at the Feb. 6 council meeting.

