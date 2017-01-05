AL highway named after deputy killed in line of duty

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty is being remembered for his sacrifice.

"There's not a day that doesn't go by that we don't remember something funny that he said or did," said Jan Brooks, the fallen deputy's widow.

Henry Lloyd Brooks was killed in the line of duty. On Jan. 18, 1997 he was collecting evidence on the side of I-59 near the Roebuck Parkway exit when a drunk driver hit and killed him.

Now, that same stretch of highway will be known as the "Deputy Sheriff Henry Lloyd Brooks Memorial Highway."

"Normally in these cases, you see famous people or rich people that get things named after him. I think that Deputy Brooks is just as deserving as any of them," Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian said.

And while nothing can ever bring him back, this small gesture lets people know who the deputy was and what he represented.

"I think the sheriff's department and all the people who did this for my husband are just the tops," Jan Brooks said.

