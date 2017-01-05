Troopers say use caution if driving over snow and ice

Snow, ice and drivers do not mix, if you ask State Trooper Chuck Daniel.

“Everybody loves to see snow on the ground, but snow on the roads does not mix at all especially in the south,” Daniel said.

Daniel says if you have to be out on the roads and drive over ice and snow maintain a steady speed. If you drive over slick spots, don’t pump the brakes.

“I’m not going to stab my brakes and try to slow my speed. If you do that you’re guaranteed, if it is frozen, you are going to lose control,” Daniel said.

Depending on the type of vehicle, you can turn your wheel into the direction the back of your vehicle is sliding. Officials say don’t panic. Don’t overcorrect. If you do panic, you could end up in a ditch or much worse.

Daniel says its best to keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. If you get stuck, Daniel says kitty litter is a good thing to have with you.

“If you are just stuck in a snowy patch or something like that then you can use the kitty litter to give you traction to get you out of that,” Daniel added.

“We don’t want you skidding at all. We want you to be in a safe place if it’s snowing and a safe place is not driving down the highway,” Daniel said.

AAA Alabama has more winter weather driving tips here: https://www.alabama.aaa.com/home/insurance/insurance-resources/disaster-preparedness-center/snow-safety-tips.html

