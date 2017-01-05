AL doctors see spike in flu-like illness

Dr. Colleen Tobe-Donohue at Brookwood Baptist Health in Vestavia Hills said she started seeing an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms shortly after Thanksgiving.

"Since then, it's increased quite a bit," Dr. Tobe-Donohue said. "People coming in with fever, headaches, body aches, very standard symptoms."

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control identified Alabama, along with Arizona, Georgia and Oklahoma as states with the highest activity of "influenza-like illnesses."

Tobe-Donohue said anyone who has not received a flu shot should seriously consider it now.

In addition, keep hands washed often and use hand sanitizer or wipes when shopping at stores, anything to control the spread of germs.

Doctors recommend maintaining good rest and nutrition to avoid the risk of flu.

Finally, if you do get sick, don't go to work. You only run the risk of giving the flu to others.

