Cullman city enacts stricter water conservation plan

The city's mayor declared phase three of the emergency water conservation plan to begin Friday, Jan. 6.

The city says despite recent rain, levels at Lake Catoma -- the city's reservoir -- continue to decline. In October, the levels were 15 feet below full pool. Now, they are 22 feet below full pool.

Phase three means you are now required to use no more than 85 percent of what your water usage is during normal conditions.

Phase three usually includes higher monetary fines but the city says they will not be enforced at this time.

“All of our customers have done a great job conserving water these past few months,” Mayor Woody Jacobs said. “We have made the decision not to initiate the monetary fines and penalties contained in the ordinance at this time because we feel that it is not necessary to encourage our customers to continue to conserve water.”

