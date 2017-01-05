Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Casey Coggins.

Casey is a senior at Hillcrest High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is a volunteer at Regency Retirement Village as an Activities Assistant and is active in Children’s Ministry at Taylorville Baptist Church. This past summer she was a volunteer at DCH Hospital Cardiac Rehab, took classes at Bevill State, and worked a part-time job.

Casey, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.