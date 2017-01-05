Brighton mayor seeks termination of city absentee election manager

Brighton Mayor Brandon Dean wants to fire the city employee who first contacted state election officials with concerns over applications for absentee ballots.

City Clerk Hazel Williams served as the city’s absentee election manager for the August mayoral election.

Williams says she contacted the Secretary of State’s office after she received 80 applications for absentee ballots, each asking a ballot be sent to Dean’s home address.

Williams signed an affidavit on Nov. 14 stating she did not mail the absentee ballots as requested.

“Shortly thereafter,” the affidavit states, “Brandon Dean escorted approximately (50) of the referenced applicants to my office whereby they submitted new applications.”

That affidavit was filed in support of a challenge to the city election by Dean’s opponent, Eddie Cooper.

Williams says Dean asked her to sign another affidavit that would have said there were no election irregularities. She refused, explaining she would rather testify in court about her sworn statements.

Dean denies he that he asked Williams to sign a new affidavit; instead, he says he asked to amend it.

Dean says certain statements in the affidavit were confusing and misleading. These statements pertained to applicants for absentee ballots having not signed affidavits swearing that they had not previously received a ballot.

According to Dean, the law does not require these particular applicants for absentee ballots to sign such an affidavit.

“Consequently, it could have served to confuse the judge or other attorneys or members of the public who might have been privileged to seeing that affidavit and that was what the concern was. And she, of course, did not do that,” Dean said.

The decision to replace Williams is not related to the refusal to amend her affidavit, Dean said.

“The decision to replace her is my vision and the council’s vision to use the office of the clerk to give citizen’s with greater reach and a better experience here at city hall,” he explained.

Not enough city councilors attended the specially called council meeting Thursday to discuss applications for the city clerk position. Councilors Rhonda Bean and Lonnie Murray did not attend.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.