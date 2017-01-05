Birmingham prepares to open Boutwell Auditorium as warming station

Birmingham city workers and volunteers set up 200 cots on Thursday at the Boutwell Auditorium in preparation for Friday's winter weather.

"We'll give you a nice warm blanket and feed you a nice warm meal and take care of you the best we can," Don Lupo said.

The city can set up hundreds more cots if needed and will respond based on the need.

Blankets will be provided for each person who arrives when the doors open Friday at 5 p.m.

In addition, churches, businesses and individuals spent the day dropping off items from water to toiletries.

"The community has taken this as a community effort," Lupo said.

The warming station hours will be:

Friday 5 p.m. - Saturday 7 a.m.

Saturday 5 p.m. - Sunday 7 a.m.

You can find out about more warming stations across the state here.

