ALDOT crews salting roads in preparation for winter weather

On Thursday, ALDOT began pre-treating roads with salt brine, a salt-water solution that will dry on the roadway and stay there until a good bit of rain washes it away.

It raises the melting temperature of the snow and keeps the road from freezing over.

ALDOT has begun treating roadways. Use caution when around these vehicles. pic.twitter.com/4GCU8MDCDL — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 5, 2017

ALDOT crews are starting with one lane, the outside lane, of all interstates in the East Central Regions from I-65 from the southern Shelby County line to Cullman County.

Then they are salting I-20/59 from Tuscaloosa County to St. Clair County, then I-20 all the way to Georgia

Other areas:

Double Oak Mountain on Hwy 280, a few other spots on 280

U.S. Hwy 31 by Brookwood Hospital

All bridges

The interchange at I-22 to Walker County

Interchange with 459 and 20

There will be several other trouble areas.

Crews will get out of road for rush hour, then will be back at it later tonight. They are not working through the night, but they will pick back up in the morning.

