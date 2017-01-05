Gov. Bentley issues State of Emergency ahead of Friday's winter weather threat

Governor Robert Bentley has issued a State of Emergency beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 for the entire state of Alabama in anticipation of winter weather from Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Storm Advisory for most of the state.

“I am encouraging all Alabama residents to be prepared for the potential of significant winter weather and I have directed my essential state agencies to do the same,” Bentley said.

“With any severe weather event there is always a measure of uncertainty; however, it is important for everyone to take the necessary precautions and stay informed of the latest weather predictions in your area. I have issued a State of Emergency to ensure all available state resources are ready to be deployed if and when it is deemed necessary," Bentley said.

In addition to putting emergency management agencies on alert, Bentley says 300 Alabama National Guard soldiers will be activated to support emergency responders.

“In Alabama, winter weather is hard to predict, three or four degrees can be the difference between cold rain, sleet, snow or ice,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Art Faulkner said.

“I cannot stress enough the need for people to check their winter weather emergency supply kit, have a plan of action if conditions diminish as well as having a reliable method to receive the latest weather updates," Faulkner added.

