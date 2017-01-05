Judge: Grand jury will hear case against 18-year-old charged in fatal shooting

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Bill Cole has found probable cause to send the case of a fatal shooting to a grand jury.

The grand jury will review the case and consider whether to indict Deante Ford.

Ford is charged with murder and two counts of assault in a fatal shooting that happened.

Police say Ford is suspected of fatally shooting Demarcus Dewon Bennett, a 20-year-old from Fairfield, at a Chevron gas station in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Responding officers found Bennett with a gunshot wound to his chest and two women who with gunshot wounds to their mid-torsos.

Paramedics took the victims to UAB Hospital where Bennett later died.

Detectives said the suspect walked up to the victim while he sat in his car and an argument began.

Witnesses told police the suspect left the scene and came back with a group of black males and another argument broke out. Investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire and struck the three victims.

Police say the suspect left on foot and learned that he had an altercation with Bennett in the weeks before the shooting.

