BWWB investigating hundreds of water leaks

The Birmingham Water Works Boards gets a lot of calls about leaks.

Thursday there was a leak in Hoover off of Hawksbury Lane. One neighbor said water has continued to flow for about two weeks.

We told you about another leak over at Teer Road in northern Birmingham more than a week ago. Another homeowner said the leak is still has been fixed.

Mac Underwood, the general manager of the Birmingham water utility, admits they are behind on fixing these leaks.

"We are behind. We are 200 leaks in the system right now," Mac Underwood said.

In November alone, the water board fixed 579 leaks. The huge water main break on Consair Drive has been repaired.

Underwood said they are doing all they can.

"We have every crew we have plus every on-call contractors. We are in the process of repairing leaks," Underwood said. Water board officials said the drought contributed to having more leaks and now we have subfreezing coming which is bound to increase more leaks across the area.

The water board prioritizes leaks, repairing the most severe first. As for the drought, Underwood is hopeful.

"I estimate another couple of weeks good rainfall and we will be in very good shape,” Underwood said.

