School superintendents across AL attend NWS webinar

Jefferson County school students will not return to class until Monday.

But Thursday, Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey said the weather threat is just too great and ordered board officials and teachers to stay home Friday.

Thursday, Pouncey, along with other school board employees, took part in a webinar from the National Weather Service. School superintendents from across Alabama listened in and asked questions.

The weather service talked about snow chances and the increased threat of ice and sleet for areas in Chilton and Autauga Counties. Pouncey the school system will go out and look at roads to see what kind of shape they are in for buses.

But the superintendent also depends on information from the weather service and the Jefferson County EMA on closings.

"Anytime we have a potential weather threat in this area of the state, you know, we want to make the best decision to protect our employees and our children," Pouncey said.

Pouncey said this is always a tough call because the weather system may impact different areas of the county and not all of it. As for their employees, it's always a concern because many teachers and board workers may have to travel several miles to get home.

