JeffCo BOE official confident in bus drivers' training in winter weather

Jefferson County school bus drivers will not have to worry about a winter storm Friday.

Students don’t return to classes until Monday. Still, county school officials said their drivers are prepared for bad weather through a lot of training.

The Executive Director of Jefferson County Board of Education Operations said before any bus driver is hired, that driver must get a commercial driver’s license for passenger and school buses.

New drivers required to have three days of class and 20 hours driving before that class.

After getting the job, there are four hours of recertification by the state each year and then another 20 hours in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County has 414 school buses which travel 3 million miles a year. When it comes to bad weather, Neil Underwood said there is one basic rule for all drivers:

"We just tell our drivers when you get your bus if there is ice don't move your bus. So the basic rule of thumb. Don't drive a bus on ice."

School buses are checked out before they roll in bad weather. This Monday, all of those buses will be checked out by a mechanic before they roll out in frigid weather.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.