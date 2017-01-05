Some central AL schools closing on Friday due to winter weather threat

Several schools in our area are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow.

You can keep up with our most current list of closings here and in the WBRC News app under "Closings & Delays."

The following school systems are also closed on Friday or opening late:

Alabama School of Fine Arts

Alabaster City Schools

Bessemer City Schools

Bibb County Schools

Birmingham City Schools

Blount County Schools

Brook Hills Early Learning Center

Chilton County Schools

Clay County Schools

Coosa

Cornerstone Christian School - Columbiana

Etowah County Schools

Fairfield City Schools

First Baptist Church Daycare, Fairfield

First Baptist Church of Alabaster - No Mother's Day Out or kindergarten

First UMC Childcare - Hueytown

Forestdale Baptist School and kindergarten

Gadsden City Schools

God's Little Lambs CLC

God's Little People

Hilltop Montessori School

Holy Family Cristo Rey

Homewood City Schools

Hoover City Schools

Jefferson Christian Academy

Jefferson County Schools

Kingwood Christian School

Leeds City Schools

Oneonta City Schools

Pelham City Schools

Pell City Schools

Randolph County Schools - closing at 11:30 a.m.

Rock Creek Church of God Daycare

Shelby County Schools

Smoke Rise Baptist Childcare

St. Clair County Head Start

St. Clair County Schools

Sumiton Christian School

Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa County Schools

Walker Co. Schools

The Bell Center for Early Intervention

Tiny Blessings

Trussville City Schools

Westbrook Christian School

