Some central AL schools closing on Friday due to winter weather threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Several schools in our area are closing on Friday, Jan. 6 due to the threat of ice, sleet and snow.

The following school systems are also closed on Friday or opening late:

  • Alabama School of Fine Arts
  • Alabaster City Schools 
  • Bessemer City Schools
  • Bibb County Schools 
  • Birmingham City Schools
  • Blount County Schools 
  • Brook Hills Early Learning Center
  • Chilton County Schools
  • Clay County Schools  
  • Coosa
  • Cornerstone Christian School - Columbiana
  • Etowah County Schools
  • Fairfield City Schools
  • First Baptist Church Daycare, Fairfield
  • First Baptist Church of Alabaster - No Mother's Day Out or kindergarten
  • First UMC Childcare - Hueytown
  • Forestdale Baptist School and kindergarten 
  • Gadsden City Schools
  • God's Little Lambs CLC
  • God's Little People
  • Hilltop Montessori School
  • Holy Family Cristo Rey
  • Homewood City Schools
  • Hoover City Schools
  • Jefferson Christian Academy
  • Jefferson County Schools
  • Kingwood Christian School
  • Leeds City Schools
  • Oneonta City Schools
  • Pelham City Schools
  • Pell City Schools
  • Randolph County Schools - closing at 11:30 a.m.
  • Rock Creek Church of God Daycare
  • Shelby County Schools
  • Smoke Rise Baptist Childcare
  • St. Clair County Head Start
  • St. Clair County Schools
  • Sumiton Christian School
  • Tuscaloosa City Schools
  • Tuscaloosa County Schools
  • Walker Co. Schools
  • The Bell Center for Early Intervention
  • Tiny Blessings
  • Trussville City Schools
  • Westbrook Christian School

