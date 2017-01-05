Jefferson County EMA preparing for possible winter weather

Communities all across our area are brushing up on their weather plans in case of snow or ice on Friday.

The Jefferson County EMA had a communication briefing on Wednesday with Birmingham and Jefferson County to talk about plans and strategies if they are faced with dangerous travel conditions.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker says the Jefferson County roads and transportation department is ready to sand any iced roads if needed, and his department is in contact with school superintendents.

"Just a few miles could really change the impact in this county, because of our different topography, our hills and streets and all the different interstates and so on. So we are very concerned and part of the planning today is to make sure that the people that are on the highways can also get information,” Coker said.

The Jefferson County EMA will get that information out on Twitter @EMAJeffCoAL, Facebook and their website, www.jeffcoema.org.

