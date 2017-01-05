Police: Pregnant woman shot several times on her porch in Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving a pregnant woman.

Police say a woman was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of 1st Avenue South when she was shot several times Thursday afternoon. She was taken to UAB Hospital.

Authorities say this all started as a dispute between next door neighbors with one homeowner accusing the other of breaking into their home.

Police say at least two shooters were involved. One person is in custody.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

This is a breaking story, so stay with us for updates.

