Warming shelters open in Birmingham, west and east AL

If you need shelter from the cold weather, several places are opening as warming shelters in our area.

Several counties in central Alabama are under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday through early Saturday. There is a possibility some areas will see snow.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell said warming stations will be open at Boutwell Auditorium Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Boutwell will open at 5 p.m. each night and close at 7 a.m. each morning. Boutwell is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

In Hoover, fire stations will be open for temporary warming.

The city of Fairfield will open its municipal building at 3 p.m. It is located at 5231 Court B.

In west Alabama, you can call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 205-752-0616 for help in finding a warm place to stay.

And in east Alabama, the Piedmont Police Department is available to help people find a warm place to stay. If you need help, they are located at 121 W Ladiga Street or you can call them at 256-447-9091.

The Salvation Army in Anniston will also be open if temperatures are below 32 degrees. It's located at 420 Noble Street in Anniston.

Across Etowah County, several shelters are set to open. Authorities ask that you call your local Salvation Army first as they are open 24/7. Here is a list of other warming shelters:

Salvation Army - 114 North 11th Street, Gadsden, 256-546-4673 (24-hours a day for those seeking shelter from the cold)

The following locations will be opened during daytime operating hours:

Elliott Community Center - 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, 256-549-4674 (Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m, Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m, Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m)

Carver Gymnasium - 1020 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Gadsden, 256-549-4667 (Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m, Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m)

Main Library (Downtown) - 254 College Street, Gadsden, 256-549-4699. (Open from 9 a.m. -- 7 p.m. on Thursday. Open from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.)

East Gadsden Branch - 809 East Broad Street, Gadsden, 256-549-4691. (Open from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.)

Alabama City Branch - 2700 West Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, 256-549-4688. (Open from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.)

Carnes Recreation Center - 102 Case Ave SE, Attalla, 256- 538-3712. (Open from 8 a.m. -- 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. -- 5 p.m. Saturday.)

George Wallace Senior Center- 407 Hollingsworth Park Lane, Glencoe, 256 492-4911

Sardis City Community Center- Parkway Drive, 256- 572-7707 (Open Friday, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

