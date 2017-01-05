Spinach and Tomato Frittata

Ingredients:
8 large eggs
½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup chopped fresh basil or use 2 teaspoons dried basil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 ½ teaspoons olive oil
½ cup finely chopped onion, any kind
1 teaspoon minced garlic
5 cups fresh baby spinach
1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese or use shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Preheat broiler.
Whisk together eggs, yogurt, basil, salt and pepper in a large bowl.
Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add spinach, and cook, tossing constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or just until spinach wilts.
Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet.
Cook over medium heat 4 minutes, lifting edges with a spatula to allow uncooked portion to flow underneath.
Top with cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
Transfer skillet to oven, and broil 3 to 5 minutes or until center is set and top is golden brown.
Cut into 6 wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature
