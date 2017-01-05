Spinach and Tomato Frittata

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup chopped fresh basil or use 2 teaspoons dried basil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ teaspoons olive oil

½ cup finely chopped onion, any kind

1 teaspoon minced garlic

5 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese or use shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Preheat broiler.

Whisk together eggs, yogurt, basil, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Add spinach, and cook, tossing constantly, 1 to 2 minutes or just until spinach wilts.

Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet.

Cook over medium heat 4 minutes, lifting edges with a spatula to allow uncooked portion to flow underneath.

Top with cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.

Transfer skillet to oven, and broil 3 to 5 minutes or until center is set and top is golden brown.

Cut into 6 wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.