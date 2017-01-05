First Alert Update: Snow looking more likely throughout Friday

The areas in purple are under a winter weather advisory and the areas in pink are under a winter storm warning for Friday and Saturday. Source: WBRC Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for several east Alabama counties and expanded a winter weather advisory to include more counties in central Alabama.

The following east counties are under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday:

Calhoun

Chambers

Clay

Cleburne

Coosa

Chilton

Shelby

Talladega

Tallapoosa

Randolph

Areas under a winter storm warning could see more than two inches of snow, more than a half inch of sleet/ice pellets or a combination.

Cullman County is included in a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The following counties are under a winter weather advisory for snow from 6 a.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday:

Bibb

Blount

Cherokee

Etowah

Jefferson

Pickens

St. Clair

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Counties under the winter weather advisory could see between one-fourth of an inch to two inches of snow, less than a half-inch of sleet/ice pellets, freezing rain/drizzle or a combination.

In case you were wondering, here's our winter weather product criteria. However, we also factor in potential impacts. #alwx pic.twitter.com/moe4r2IVVd — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 5, 2017

?? WINTER STORM WARNING & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES now in effect for much of Central AL. #alwx pic.twitter.com/zblVNR8Uif — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 5, 2017

The NWS says to be prepared for snow covered roads and travel difficulties with limited visibility at times.

Here are the latest storm total snow & ice graphics for Fri/Fri night for Central AL. #alwx pic.twitter.com/8tbCgkwNnO — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 5, 2017

The forecast is now showing that all types of winter weather are possible on Friday and Friday night.

Some schools are closing on Friday in anticipation of the winter weather.

School delays and closings

It is very likely we will see some travel impacts, especially during the afternoon/evening.

First of all, areas south of I-20 could see some rain and sleet beginning early during the morning. We will watch this area for travel issues, but this is not the primary concern at this point.

We could also see a band of light snowfall develop along the Highway 278 corridor. Highs on Friday will reach mid 30s.

RELATED: Warming shelters open in Birmingham, west and east AL

The main event seems to develop after lunch and through the evening hours with the chance for rain, sleet, snow, and even some freezing rain. The "sweet spot" for snowfall development will likely come after 4 p.m. mainly with areas south and east of I-65.

Parts of Talladega and Clay counties could see over 3+ inches of snowfall.

On average, snowfall amounts will range from 1-2 inches. We do expect some travel impacts as Arctic air continues to move into the area. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the mid 20s.

By Saturday and Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures above freezing. Highs both days will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Governor Robert Bentley has issued a State of Emergency beginning at 7 a.m. Friday for the entire state of Alabama in anticipation of winter weather from Friday into Saturday.

Stay close to weather information over the next few days. The WBRC First Alert Weather app is a great way to get this information.

Also - make sure you check the weather late night and early tomorrow morning before you leave your home. Winter weather has a way of quickly changing and we'll be sure to pass along these changes immediately.

For continuing weather updates, visit www.wbrc.com

For the latest weather information and forecast, visit www.wbrc.com/weather

For the latest detailed updates from the First Alert Weather team, visit birmingham.raycomweather.com

For information on school closings, when active, you'll find a link at www.wbrc.com

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS:

To get severe weather alerts to your cell phone via text message, please visit www.wbrc.com/alerts to subscribe. Message and data rates may apply.

To get severe weather alerts on your smartphone, please visit www.wbrc.com/apps to download and install our weather and news apps.

FACEBOOK AND TWITTER:

Follow WBRC FOX6 News and the WBRC First Alert Weather team on Twitter and Facebook for continuous updates on the weather:

News:

twitter.com/WBRCnews

facebook.com/WBRCnews

Weather:

twitter.com/WBRCweather

facebook.com/WBRCweather

Mobile users can also visit WBRC.com on their mobile device for our mobile website with news, weather and traffic updates.

TRAFFIC:

You can visit WBRC.com/traffic for the latest traffic conditions. There is also a traffic section on our mobile website and in the WBRC News app.

RADIO:

You can get severe weather updates, including live severe weather coverage from the WBRC First Alert Weather team, on the following Clear Channel radio stations in west and central Alabama:

Tuscaloosa: 98.1 WTXT, 94.1 ZBQ, Talk Radio 105.9, 96.9 MY FM

Birmingham: 103.7 The Q, 102.5 The Bull, Magic 96.5, News Radio 105.5 WERC and AM 960, 103.1 The Vulcan, Hallelujah 105.1, ALT 94.9, B 106.5, 104.1 The Beat

Gadsden: WAAX 570 AM, Z 93.1 WGMZ

WEATHER PICTURES:

Upload your weather photos and videos at share.wbrc.com or email them to pix@wbrc.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.