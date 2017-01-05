Talladega woman killed in Wednesday afternoon wreck identified

State troopers have identified a Talladega woman who was killed in a Wednesday wreck.

Renae Chapman Roberts, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was ejected out of the SUV she was driving. The car left the roadway and overturned around 5:10 p.m. on Renfroe Road, three miles north of Talladega.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.