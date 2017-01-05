Update: Coroner identifies 3 killed after car goes into Black Cr - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Update: Coroner identifies 3 killed after car goes into Black Creek in Gadsden

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
By Dixon Hayes, Reporter
(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

The Etowah County Coroner has released the names of three people who died when a car went into the Black Creek on Thursday after leaving Tuscaloosa Avenue. 

The coroner has identified the victims as John Don Williams, 38, Felicia Martin, 26 and Cory Black, 15. 

Police say a member of a work crew flagged down police after they found a burgundy car upside down in the Black Creek.

Investigators aren't sure how long the vehicle had been there.

A neighbor says this kind of wreck is not normal for Tuscaloosa Avenue and wonders about what may have happened.

"It's generally a good place to live, safe area, as long as you obey the speed laws and stuff. But, I don't know if they just missed a turn or tried to avoid someone," Bobby Dowdy, Jr. said.

Police and firefighters on the scene told us the driver may have run off the road and overcorrected, then left the other side of the road.

It's believed the car struck a tree before landing in the creek. Detectives and engineers surveyed that stretch of the road later in the day, and paid close attention to the tree.

