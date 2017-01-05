Expert discusses what it takes to get a grocery store to locate in metro Birmingham

It’s the kind of news people in west Birmingham are glad to hear: there are more shopping options on the way.

More importantly, another place to shop to grab their groceries.

“We need one, because we have to go across town just to go to the grocery store. We need something that’s no too far away,” Birmingham resident Sharon Jenkins said.

Distance and availability have been the struggle for many people on the west side of town.

“I do have to travel a bit,” Cordarell Suggs said. “I feel sorry for the people who don’t have adequate transportation, cars and vehicles. So one even closer would be great.”

For now, they’re happy with a new Publix locating to Shannon Wenonah Road near the Lakeshore intersection, but what needs to happen to bring more grocery stores to urban communities inside the metro?

Lacy Beasley, President and COO of Retail Strategies in Birmingham, said there are a number of factors that will play a part.

“Typically, retailers are going to look at the median household incomes and that's going to make assumptions on disposable income and how much they can spend. With consumers every time you spend money you’re placing of vote on what you want see in the future in the marketplace. Those retailers are going to follow where we are spending our money,” Beasley explained.

She said population also matters.

“Population density matters and income matters. The potential for those households to spend money on grocery stores is really going to drive that demand. Another factor, if you can drive down operations. For instance, incentivizing a deal where it's city or county incentives, which makes it less expensive transaction for the grocery store. That may be more appealing because it can drive down the bottom line,” she continued.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.