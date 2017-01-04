Residents can track tax dollars on new city of Tuscaloosa website

The city of Tuscaloosa is helping residents track tax dollars.

Residents can check out a new financial transparency portal online and even with their phone. From the city's budget, to their check book and even payroll, total access to it all at the tip of your finger.

“We work for the people of this community they pay our salaries. They deserve to see where their money goes every single day,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

Now they can, without going through a series of PDF files to do it. The city's new financial transparency portal publishes spending data quickly including the mayor.

“The sexy stuff is going to see what the mayor makes, what's the mayor's salary, what's the travel budget, where he’s been, what's he spending his money on,” said Maddox.

If you’re wondering the Mayor made nearly $150,000 in 2016. The real nuts and bolts is going into a department and seeing how much they've spent on supplies.

“As someone who's lived and paid taxes in several places I liked to know. My money is not doing anything. I'm just paying the government just because. Now you can see it's going to make sure my pipes are clean and the roads are paved,” said Isaac Benjamin who works in Tuscaloosa.

Now every employee of the city understands that when they spend tax payer money it’s going on a website that can viewed by anyone.

“As the CEO of the city I think it increases our accountability. When you create transparency, you create trust when you create trust you create opportunities to do amazing things for the community,” said Maddox.

You could experience a few glitches with the site since it's so new but the city wants to hear from you if you do.

Click here to visit the portal.

