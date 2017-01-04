Birmingham Mayor William Bell discusses plans for 2017

Birmingham Mayor William Bell said if he were to attach a theme to his administration’s plans for 2017 it would be “moving together, community by community.”

“It’s a process by which we expand opportunities to our neighborhoods,” Mayor Bell said in a wide-ranging interview with WBRC.

Bell, nearly seven years in office as mayor, continued to point to efforts to re-invigorate neighborhoods from Woodlawn to Five Points West to Ensley.

He identified his proposal to re-purpose downtown Ensley’s Ramsay McCormack Building and construct a public safety complex on the same block as a priority.

Bell said he expected to have a full plan ready for council members to review in February. He said the plan was critical to boosting Ensley and surrounding communities.

“It will bring more people, which will bring more businesses, which will help rebuild a strong economy,” he said.

Bell said he would formally announce his campaign for re-election in the next two to three weeks.

He acknowledged that an election season can increase distractions among elected officials and candidates in city hall, but said his staff would be focused.

“We’ll continue to move the city forward,” Bell said.

Watch excerpts from the interview concerning the newly announced plans to build a Publix grocery store on Shannon Wenonah Road, more details about the public safety complex, the mayor’s response to critics who say not enough is done for the city’s neighborhoods and his thoughts on combating crime:

