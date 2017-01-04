4 suspects charged in McCalla teen's murder will go before grand jury

A Jefferson County judge found probable cause for the capital murder charges filed against four people in the shooting that killed an 18-year-old McCalla girl.

Anthony Smith, 20, Adam Smith, 23, Courtney DeVaughn, 22, and Richard Martinez, 20 are all charged with the murder of Ashlynn Sparks.

The judge decided in Wednesday’s preliminary hearing that all four cases will be sent to a grand jury.

Authorities say Sparks was shot during as her boyfriend was attempting to buy drugs on Circle Ave. in Lipscomb on Dec. 7, 2016.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies said it was a set up, and the suspects planned to rob Sparks' boyfriend.

Her boyfriend was also shot, but survived his injuries.

Some of Sparks' family members attended the preliminary hearing and are still emotionally shaken by her death.

"I do believe justice is going to happen. I feel like their attorneys are just doing their job to keep from that happening but at the end of the day and when this is over, I believe that whatever the justice that God has ordained for them will be done," Sparks' aunt, Kristy Sellers, said.

