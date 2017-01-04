Birmingham police charge man in deadly shooting near gas station

Birmingham police released this image of the suspect in the shooting. Source: BPD

Quaderius Patterson is charged with the murder of Reginald Smith, 20. Source: Birmingham Police Department via Facebook

Birmingham police have charged a man in a deadly shooting that happened on Dec. 27, 2016 near a gas station close to the airport.

Quaderius Patterson is charged with murder in the death of Reginald "Reggie" Stephon Smith Jr., a 20-year-old from Birmingham.

Police announced on Wednesday that Patterson turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail.

Police said a suspect in a burgundy hoodie fatally shot Smith on 1st Avenue North at 68th Street North around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect parked at a gas pump, went inside the store and saw Smith getting into his car.

Police said the suspect then ran out, confronted Smith and shots were fired. Smith left the suspect's vehicle and started to run away, Sgt. Bryan Shelton said. The suspect then also drove off in his vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 p.m.

His grandmother said this is the second time they have lost a relative to violence in less than a year.

Smith's funeral has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Lively Stone Missionary Baptist Church.

