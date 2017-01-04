Firefighters say vacant house fire spread to another house - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Firefighters say vacant house fire spread to another house

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service crews are responding to a fully involved house fire at 9th Avenue West at 1st Street West.

There are three engines on scene at this time. 

Officials say that the fire started in a vacant structure and spread to a neighboring house. One person safely exited the second home and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

