Birmingham Water Works Board gets new leader, members, legal team

There are big changes ahead for the Birmingham Water Works Board.

The board elected Sherry Lewis as head of the board of directors. Lewis has been a vocal critic of board actions of late. The board also named a new legal team.

New board members were added to the board due a new law expanding the board.

The board, along with the city council, challenged the expansion in court on Wednesday.

"We're just looking forward to working with all of the board members. And I think as long as they are open and honest and look at the information that we provide, management is willing to work with them. Educate the new board members and try to make sure that it's a good transition,” BWWB General Manager Mac Underwood said.

Jefferson County officials who have been at odds with the water board are hoping with new leadership and members they will be more cooperative.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.