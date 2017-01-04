DCH staff says new grant will give premature babies a better chance at life

The portable ventilators hook up to the Giraffe Omnibeds. (Source: WBRC video)

Thanks to a new grant from Brave Beginnings, DCH Regional Medical staff premature babies being treated at the Tuscaloosa and Northport campuses have a better chance of surviving.

A respiratory therapist at DCH that works in the Neonatal intensive care unit says they were able to buy ventilators to hook up to their portable Giraffe Omnibeds.

The Omnibeds have an incubator and radiant warmer, simulating a mother's womb for the babies. According to a respiratory therapist at DCH, the new ventilators help babies breathe better.

"We were all excited," NICU pediatric coordinator David Miller said. "All of our NICU staff was excited that we are able to offer these services to our babies and improve our care."

The Brave Beginnings program donated more than $23,000 to DCH.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.