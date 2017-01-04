U.S. Space and Rocket Center hiring full and part time positions - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

U.S. Space and Rocket Center hiring full and part time positions

(Source: U.S. Space and Rocket Center/Facebook) (Source: U.S. Space and Rocket Center/Facebook)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

If you're looking for a job the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville is hiring.

They are looking for space camp nurses and counselors, cooks, gift shop workers and museum presenters, and even SCUBA instructors. There are full and part time positions.

Click here for more information on each position and to apply.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly