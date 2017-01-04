Sylacauga man charged in November arson

Sylacauga police have charged a man with arson in a fire that happened on Nov. 30, 2016.

The victim and other witnesses gave investigators information that pointed to Roderick Jackson being the only suspect, police said.

Police did not say where the arson happened or release any details about the fire.

Jackson was charged with first-degree arson, a felony, on Jan. 3 and his bond was set at $15,000.

When he was charged, Jackson was already being held in the Talladega County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.