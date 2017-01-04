FIRST ALERT UPDATE: NWS issues Winter Storm Watch starting Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Birmingham has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch only means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. We are watching the Friday forecast very carefully. A lot has already changed since we first started looking at the models.

The NWS says the affected counties include: Walker, Blount, Etowah, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Clay and Bibb.

We're going to see an incredible temperature change over the next several days with a strong blast of Arctic air. The forecast is looking mainly dry through Thursday with some limited sunshine across the area. Wednesday afternoon we can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Wednesday evening expect temperatures around 30 degrees for overnight lows with a few spots dipping into the 20s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. We will see increasing clouds ahead of our next system with temperatures around 30 degrees.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Our focus is on Friday with the potential for at least some winter weather in the forecast. The best chance for us see any snowfall would occur during the afternoon and evening, but there is some indication we could see some snowfall as early as 11 a.m. This needs to be watched very carefully. Models are trending for some heavier precipitation in east Alabama into Georgia.

Winter storm watch Fri AM-Sat AM. Most travel issues will occur after dark & along + south of I-20. At this point leaning 1-2" S of I-20. pic.twitter.com/iLV4LmaVcf — Jill Gilardi ?????? (@jillgilardi) January 4, 2017

A word of caution - temperatures will be falling through the day and even some light snow can result in some slick spots on roadways. Temperatures on Friday afternoon will be in the mid 30s. By Friday night, expect temperatures to quickly fall into the mid-20s as Arctic settles into the area. We're still too far out for too many details. Stay close to weather information, but at this point the forecast for winter weather looks minor at best.

Expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. It will be drip the pipes and bring the pets in kind of weather this weekend with lows in the lower 20s. Sunshine is expected through Monday and Tuesday.

