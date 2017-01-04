Auburn DL Carl Lawson declares for the NFL Draft

Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. The junior announced his decision on Twitter.
Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support. Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/3n33DVgIvS— carl lawson (@carllawson55) January 4, 2017
The official Auburn football Twitter account called Lawson a "remarkable person on and off of the field" and thanked him for the memories.
A remarkable person on and off of the field. Thank you for all of the incredible memories, Carl.#WarEagle https://t.co/iQE9kWf165— Auburn Football (@FootballAU) January 4, 2017
Lawson led Auburn in tackles for a loss and sacks in 2016.
