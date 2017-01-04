Auburn DL Carl Lawson declares for the NFL Draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn DL Carl Lawson declares for the NFL Draft

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. The junior announced his decision on Twitter. 

The official Auburn football Twitter account called Lawson a "remarkable person on and off of the field" and thanked him for the memories. 

Lawson led Auburn in tackles for a loss and sacks in 2016.  

