Talladega College president expected to make statement on band possibly playing at Trump's inauguration

The Talladega College president is expected to make a statement after lunch on Wednesday about whether or not the band will perform at the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Talladega College President to issue statement after lunch on whether Band will play at Donald Trump's inauguration #WBRC pic.twitter.com/HuCQJ2Sqt6 — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) January 4, 2017

Organizers of Trump’s inaugural parade said Talladega College, Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college, accepted the invitation to perform, according to the AP.

Members of the Talladega College band have been ordered not to talk to the media following the controversy and national attention over the band's upcoming planned appearance at the inauguration.

A spokesperson said band members could have their scholarships taken away if they're caught giving interviews.

