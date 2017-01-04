Boutwell to open as warming shelter Friday through Sunday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boutwell to open as warming shelter Friday through Sunday

By Melynda Schauer, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If you need shelter from the cold weather, Birmingham Mayor William Bell says warming stations will be open at Boutwell Auditorium Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Boutwell will open at 5 p.m. each night and close at 7 a.m. each morning.

There is a possibility of snow on Friday, and temperatures will plummet into the 20s.

Boutwell is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

