Boutwell to open as warming shelter Friday through Sunday

If you need shelter from the cold weather, Birmingham Mayor William Bell says warming stations will be open at Boutwell Auditorium Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Boutwell will open at 5 p.m. each night and close at 7 a.m. each morning.

There is a possibility of snow on Friday, and temperatures will plummet into the 20s.

A photo posted by City of Birmingham, Alabama (@cityofbirmingham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Boutwell is located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.