Good Day Gardening

Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joined us to discuss house plants. He showed us peace Lilly's, succulents, ponytail palms, ferns, elatior and beefsteak begonias, cyclamen, zebra plants and watermelon pepromia.

Many of the plants discussed today are easy to grow indoors for the winter. The blooming hydrangeas and cyclamen and begonias should bloom for one to two months and then can be planted outside in the spring. The foliage plants can live for years in the home.

For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is (205) 879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

