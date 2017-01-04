Jeh Jeh joined us live from Urban Standard, located downtown on 2nd Avenue North for the Birmingham Art Crawl.

The event is every first Thursday of the month from 5-9 p.m., rain or shine, as downtown Birmingham transforms into a walking art gallery full of artists, performers, food and fun! Art Crawl is a great way to meet local artists and performers, buy and appreciate their work, and be part of the rapidly growing art scene in Birmingham.

You also get a chance to shop after-hours in some of downtown Birmingham's most popular businesses. An estimated 3,000 art enthusiasts attend each month in support of over 40 local artists.

Venues stretch across the historic arts, loft, and theatre districts including galleries, restaurants and bars, downtown businesses and more.

Look for the latest edition of Weld for Birmingham on the first Thursday of the month to find the official Birmingham Art Crawl map and to be able to navigate to each location.

For more information you can call (205) 530-5483 or log onto www.birminghamartcrawl.com.

