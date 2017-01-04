Police: Hoover girl, 14, found safe

Hoover police say a 14-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Dec. 27, 2016 has been found and is safe.

On Tuesday, the police department asked for help finding Natalie Marie Camp, saying they believed she may be in trouble.

Police said Camp left her family a note saying she was going away for a few days, but didn't say where or with whom.

On Wednesday, the police department updated their Facebook post to say Camp had been found. They thanked everyone for sharing their post.

