Police: Hoover girl, 14, found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Police: Hoover girl, 14, found safe

By Melynda Schauer, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Natalie Camp. (Source: Family/Hoover PD) Natalie Camp. (Source: Family/Hoover PD)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police say a 14-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Dec. 27, 2016 has been found and is safe.

On Tuesday, the police department asked for help finding Natalie Marie Camp, saying they believed she may be in trouble.

Police said Camp left her family a note saying she was going away for a few days, but didn't say where or with whom. 

On Wednesday, the police department updated their Facebook post to say Camp had been found. They thanked everyone for sharing their post. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly