Aquarious, born October 1998, is full of personality and goes by the name 'Que'! He is outgoing and very friendly. He likes to play video games and loves all sports. Basketball is his favorite, and Kevin Durant is his favorite player.

He does struggle academically, but has recently had success in the classroom. He is very smart, but he needs help to stay focused and take direction. He has a beautiful singing voice, and he loves to sing. He desires a permanent family and to feel that he is loved.

He needs a family that is active as he enjoys being on the go. Aquarious wishes to be adopted by a two parent home, and he wishes to not be adopted by a homosexual couple.

