Publix to open new store in southwest Birmingham

The city of Birmingham will be home to a new Publix grocery store along Shannon Wenonah Road, strategically placed to service southwest Birmingham and the Ross Bridge development in Hoover.



Mayor William Bell and Councilman Jay Roberson made the announcement on Wednesday morning.



"It took a team effort with mayor's office, economic development department, and neighborhood president Julius Oliver of Oxmoor Valley," Roberson said.



"This Publix will service all of southwest Birmingham, this includes Wenonah, Grasselli Heights, West Gold Wire," Roberson said.



The agreement would create a new shopping center at the Shannon Wenonah intersection with Lakeshore.



Publix would be the first store identified, but Roberson said plans show a complete retail location.



"Publix now sees that Birmingham is a lucrative market. Publix will serve not just the Oxmoor area, but the entire western corridor of the city, including the Wenonah area," Mayor Bell said.



Publix will soon open a store in midtown Birmingham.



The land for the new store has been acquired and zoning is complete.



The plans will be presented to the council's economic development committee on Monday.

